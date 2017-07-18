Many of Trump's old videos are now unavailable on the Trump Organization's YouTube

Story highlights Many of the YouTube videos Trump appeared in prior to his presidential campaign are no longer available on the Trump Organization's channel.

It's unclear when the videos were made private, but they were available throughout the 2016 presidential campaign.

(CNN) Many of the YouTube videos Donald Trump appeared in prior to his presidential campaign, in which Trump often shared his thoughts on politics, are no longer available on the Trump Organization's channel.

In the four years leading up to Trump's run for President, the Trump Organization occasionally released videos titled "From The Desk of Donald Trump," in which Trump would share his thoughts on politics and current events. Most of those videos — 66 total, according to a Trump Organization playlist on YouTube -- have been made private , meaning only the user who uploaded the videos has access to them.

Requests for comment to the Trump Organization and the White House were not returned.

Many of the videos that are now unavailable were a useful resource during Trump's campaign for determining the candidate's past political beliefs. The videos, like Trump's past television and radio appearances, provided a glimpse into Trump's unfiltered opinions on a variety subjects, including US foreign policy.

