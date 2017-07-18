Here's how many would be uninsured in each health care scenario

(CNN) -- On Monday, the latest effort by Senate Republicans to repeal and replace Obamacare came to an abrupt halt as two more senators announced that they would vote against the latest GOP health care bill.

This dealt a blow to the Republicans and President Donald Trump, who have railed against the law for years.

Here's a look at the various options and estimates on how many Americans will become uninsured under the different health-care proposals.

Current Law (ACA)