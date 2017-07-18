8th person at Trump Tower meeting identified

Washington (CNN) The eighth person who attended the June 2016 meeting with Donald Trump Jr. at Trump Tower is a senior vice president at the company founded by the Russian oligarch who initiated the meeting, CNN has learned.

Ike Kaveladze's identity was confirmed by his attorney, Scott Balber.

Kaveladze is a senior vice president at Crocus Group, the real estate development company run by Azerbaijani-Russian oligarch Aras Agalarov, according to Kaveladze's LinkedIn. His personal website says he "holds responsibility for multiple elements of the company's Russian development project."

He studied at the Moscow Academy of Finance and also got an MBA from the University of New Haven in Connecticut, according to his website. Kaveladze has worked for the Agalarovs' business since 2004, which means he was with the company when it partnered with the Trump Organization to pull off the 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Moscow.

Balber said Kaveladze is a long-time US citizen who speaks fluent Russian and has "never had any engagement with the Russian government in any capacity."

