First on CNN: Special Counsel investigators seeking info from 'eighth man' at Trump Tower meeting

Washington (CNN) Special counsel investigators are seeking information from the still-publicly unidentified eighth person who attended the June 2016 meeting with Donald Trump Jr. at Trump Tower, this person's attorney Scott Balber said Tuesday.

"The eighth person has been identified by prosecutors and we are cooperating fully with prosecutors as a result of the investigation. To preserve the integrity of the investigation we are declining to identify him at this time," Balber told CNN.

Balber said his client hasn't been interviewed yet and that special counsel Robert Mueller's investigators have not reached out about Emin and Aras Agalarov, whom he also represents.

Emin Agalarov is an Azerbaijani-Russian pop star who has previously done business with the Trumps alongside his father, Aras Agalarov, a Russian real estate billionaire with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Balber's comments offer a rare glimpse inside Mueller's investigation into allegations that Trump's campaign colluded with Russia.

Read More