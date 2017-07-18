Story highlights Robert Mueller has signed off on a committee's request for public hearings of Trump officials

Senate intelligence committee and judiciary committee are both interested in such hearings

(CNN) Donald Trump Jr. and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort could be en route to the Senate for public hearings into their June 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer, the leader of one the congressional committees investigating Russian interference in the election told CNN.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr said Tuesday that he wants Trump Jr. to testify about a June 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer -- with at least part of the testimony in public.

"I think that there's a lot to learn from that," the North Carolina Republican told CNN. "And we've reached out to the appropriate people and asked them to provide information for us and to testify, possibly publicly, but it's too early in that to draw any conclusions, but our job is to put the facts on the table and follow wherever it goes."

Meanwhile, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate judiciary committee, said Tuesday that special counsel Robert Mueller had signed off on the committee's request to interview Manafort and Trump Jr. in public.

"He has transcribed back that he doesn't have a problem with our seeking public testimony of any of these people," Feinstein told reporters.

