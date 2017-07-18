Story highlights The White House said Trump intended to nominate Huntsman

He would take the position at a time of heightened tension around the US-Russia relationship

Washington (CNN) The White House announced Tuesday evening that President Donald Trump has chosen former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman to be the US ambassador to Russia.

Huntsman had long been expected to be the official choice for the key diplomatic post, with sources telling CNN in March that he had accepted an offer for the job.

Huntsman served as the US ambassador to China during the Obama administration, and launched an unsuccessful presidential bid in 2012. Trump had also reportedly considered Huntsman for secretary of state.

In the release announcing Trump's intention to nominate Huntsman, the White House misspelled the former governor's first name as "John" instead of "Jon."

In addition to his government roles, the White House highlighted his position as chair of the Atlantic Council and leadership on corporate boards including Chevron, Ford and Caterpillar.

