Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert leaves prison

Washington (CNN) Former US House Speaker Dennis Hastert has been released from federal prison and is now under the supervision of a residential reentry management field office in Chicago, according to Federal Bureau of Prisons records.

He did not face sexual abuse charges because the statute of limitation had expired, but pleaded guilty to hiding bank transactions to avoid requirements that showed where the money was going, which led to the discovery of a settlement for $3.5 million to keep a victim quiet.

Hastert served 13 of the 15 months in a Minnesota facility.

The reentry center, or halfway house, gives inmates who are near release assistance in a "safe, structured, supervised environment," according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website.

