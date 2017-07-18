Hastert victim 'surprised' at former speaker's early release

Story highlights "I was a little surprised," Scott Cross told CNN's Jake Tapper on "The Lead"

He was eventually ordered to pay $250,000 to a victims fund and serve 15 months in prison

Washington (CNN) A man who was sexually abused by Dennis Hastert said Tuesday he was "surprised" that the former speaker of the House was released two months early from his 15-month prison sentence.

"I was a little surprised," Scott Cross told CNN's Jake Tapper on "The Lead" in an exclusive interview. "I was a little, to be honest, a little disappointed in the sentence that was given out."

Cross testified in court about the fallout from Hastert's actions, saying he was "devastated."

"I tried to figure out why Coach Hastert had singled me out. I felt terribly alone. Today, I understand I did nothing to bring this on, but at age 17, I could not understand what happened or why," Cross said back in 2015.

