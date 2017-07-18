Financial transactions led investigators to uncover Hastert abuse cover-up

Story highlights Hastert had been regularly withdrawing just under $10,000 in cash to give to a former student

He was eventually ordered to pay $250,000 to a victims fund and serve 15 months in prison

Washington (CNN) What began as a look into questionable financial transactions eventually lead investigators to unearth a sexual abuse cover-up by former Speaker of the House Dennis Hastert.

Despite admitting to sexually abusing boys while working as a teacher and coach at an Illinois high school, he was never charged for any sexual crimes because the state's prior statute of limitations law barred prosecution.

The case came to light following a newspaper article in 2012 that involved allegations that Hastert was using taxpayer funds for personal use, FBI Special Agent Michael Anderson told CNN.

"He didn't tell us the truth when we met with him," Anderson said about the first interview with Hastert. "But he did welcome us, you know, into his home. And we got quite a bit of information that ultimately resulted in one of the charges against him, which was lying to the FBI."

