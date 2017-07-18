Chris Christie: Getting oppo from Russia is 'probably against the law'

Story highlights Christie has previously worked with the Trump team

He said he didn't see evidence of collusion

Washington (CNN) New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told reporters on Monday it's "probably against the law" to get opposition research from a foreign country, "in addition to being inappropriate."

Christie was asked by reporters about President Donald Trump's eldest son's meeting with Russians during the 2016 election.

"I think there's a law that says you can't get anything of value from a foreign government in those situations" he said. "This is why you have the Department of Justice, to be able to do the kind of work and investigation that they typically do and will come to conclusions."

He also said that he personally has not seen evidence of collusion between the Trump team and Russian government.

"You know, my understanding of all this is that there's concern by some people of collusion. Even from what we've heard so far I don't see any evidence of that," Christie told reporters. "But none of it's positive and I'm sure no one in the administration thinks that was a good week."