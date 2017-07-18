Story highlights Christie is a noted Mets fan

Christie made the left-handed catch off a hit from the Cardinals' Paul DeJong

Washington (CNN) Chris Christie hasn't caught a break politically in months -- but at least the New Jersey governor snagged a foul ball Tuesday night at a game between the New York Mets and the St. Louis Cardinals.

According to Fox Sports Midwest, Christie made the left-handed catch off a hit from the Cardinals' Paul DeJong.

So New Jersey Governor Chris Christie just caught Paul DeJong's foul ball... #STLCards pic.twitter.com/ObxFwCi1op — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) July 19, 2017

One announcer made a quip about Christie's controversial decision to spend time on a closed public beach with his family during a government shutdown in New Jersey, saying of the catch: "Nice to see him get from the beach here to the ballpark."

Chris Christie caught a foul ball at Citi Field, then got heavily booed and dunked on by a dopey play-by-play guy pic.twitter.com/n2GpN0EEQd — Chase Woodruff (@dcwoodruff) July 19, 2017

Several others said they heard boos in the crowd for the governor, and one pointed out that he passed off the ball to a kid nearby.

Chris Christie just caught a foul ball at the #Mets game. He was booed, but he did give it to a kid. — Wayne Randazzo (@WayneRandazzo) July 19, 2017

Christie is a noted sports fan , having once pointed to the Mets as his favorite baseball team.

