Story highlights Jonathan Wackrow: Trump's lawyer implied Secret Service bore some responsibility

Job does not include guarding against son causing potential reputational damage

Jonathan Wackrow is a CNN law enforcement analyst and former agent with the US Secret Service, serving in the Presidential Protection division. He is an executive director at RANE, a risk mitigation company. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Recently President Donald Trump's personal attorney suggested that the United States Secret Service may bear some responsibility for allowing Donald Trump Jr. to meet with a Russian lawyer during the presidential campaign. This shows a misunderstanding of the scope -- and limitations -- of the Secret Service's responsibilities over presidential candidates.

Let's set this straight: While the Secret Service provides the highest level of protection to candidates, these efforts focus primarily on mitigating physical threats, not politically vetting a protectee's meetings -- or the meetings of a protectee's son. At no time during a campaign does the Secret Service's mandate require the agency to appraise candidates' personal engagements, or screen against US intelligence databases to identify potential foreign agents or "nefarious" actors.

But during an appearance on ABC's "This Week", President Trump's attorney, Jay Sekulow, seemed to imply that very thing, telling correspondent Jonathan Karl, "Well, I wonder why the Secret Service, if this was nefarious, why the Secret Service allowed these people in." He continued: "The President had Secret Service protection at that point, and that raised a question with me."

The normally tight-lipped agency appeared to bristle at the implication, issuing a statement to CNN that "Donald Trump Jr. was not a protectee of the USSS (US Secret Service) in June 2016. Thus we would not have screened anyone he was meeting with at that time."

The Secret Service acted quickly to correct Sekelow's narrative, and here is why:

