Congress, fix health care or face wrath in 2018

The clock is still ticking, and we need to fix our crumbling health care system

(CNN) Repeal and delay doesn't have quite the same ring to it as repeal and replace, but that appears to be where we are on health care.

After seven years of Republicans' campaigning on overhauling Obamacare, the current Senate health care plan is dead on arrival. The reality is, as Vice President Pence put it, "inaction is not an option." Given the current crumbling state of our health care system, action is indeed needed -- but it must be the right action, or there will be an election reckoning in 2018.

On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called for a repeal of Obamacare and set a two year deadline on replacement. This was not the right action: it is a tough sell and an uphill battle that would require both Republican and Democratic support. Already three Republican senators responded that they would oppose that procedural step as written.

The truth is, Senate leadership needs to start fresh and work with conservative and moderate Republicans, Senate Democrats and state governors to provide lower cost and greater access to health care.

And lower premiums are a must in any new legislation. Access without affordability will not work -- if you walk into a Lamborghini showroom and can't afford to buy the car, you really don't have access to a sports car.