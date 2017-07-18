How Congress can come back after health care humiliation

Story highlights Errol Louis: Collapse of health care bill could be an opportunity for compromise

The hurdle will be overcoming the partisan politics that dominate the Senate

(CNN) It turns out that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, one of the shrewdest legislative mechanics on Capitol Hill, can't round up enough of his fellow Republicans to repeal and replace Obamacare on a straight party-line vote.

That might mean that full repeal won't happen, despite GOP promises that it will. But it also opens up the possibility of a compromise with Democrats that the Republicans should seriously consider.

Our complex, expensive health care system has plenty of room for reforms that members of both parties could, in theory, support.

Here are some ideas that might allow both sides to declare a partial victory.

Some Republican leaders -- notably President Donald Trump in his joint address to Congress given earlier this year -- have called for health insurance companies to be allowed to sell policies across state lines. It's not entirely clear that interstate competition would lower premium prices. As one conservative scholar has suggested , "No one should be under the illusion you can dramatically lower the cost of insurance in Los Angeles if you buy an Arkansas policy."

