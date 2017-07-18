A female Doctor Who embodies sci-fi's power to transform

Michele Filgate is a contributing editor at Literary Hub and on the board of the National Book Critics Circle. Her work has appeared in The Washington Post, The Los Angeles Times, Buzzfeed, Salon, and other publications. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) In the story of the beloved sci-fi show, "Doctor Who," the lead character, the Doctor, survives by periodically transforming into a new physical form and personality, who is also then portrayed by a different actor. After the BBC announced Sunday that actress Jodie Whittaker , star of the British crime drama "Broadchurch," will be the 13th Doctor, disgruntled viewers immediately voiced their disapproval on Twitter. Chief among their complaints is that the Doctor is a Time LORD, not a Time Lady. To which I say: Please.

Was the world ready for a female Doctor 12 years ago, when Russell T. Davies brought the show back? Absolutely. So why did it take so long to get to this point? Perhaps the BBC feared making too many changes at once and losing potential viewers. But if Gomez's Missy is any indication, a woman can excel at filling a man's shoes.

It's the naysayers who need to get with the program. Or tune into a different one, because "Doctor Who" -- and most science fiction -- has always been about exploring the edges of what's possible. "Doctor Who" is inherently a show about questioning ideas. The Doctor's frequent pitch to potential companions is that they will see the universe, and it will be scary and exhilarating and wondrous, but it won't be boring. The people who aren't willing to embrace a female Doctor are the people who don't want things to change. Given the choice, they would likely never set foot in the Doctor's time machine, or TARDIS, in the first place.

Since "Doctor Who" launched in the 1960s, the Doctor has almost always traveled with female companions, who sometimes serve as a conscience, helping him make decisions, and at other times allow for exposition. A woman in control of the TARDIS opens up fresh possibilities for the dynamic between the Doctor and her new companions. This past season, for instance, Pearl Mackie played Bill Potts , an openly gay character. It's still unknown whether Mackie will remain with the show next season, but it would be particularly interesting to see the two actresses play off each other.

What kind of Doctor will Jodie Whittaker be? Will she continue to follow in her predecessors' footsteps? Will she have Matt Smith's manic bravado or David Tennant's brooding charm? Or will she take on a more parental role in the vein of Peter Capaldi's throwback to the show's beginnings?

And even more importantly, how will fans react? Are they likely to be more critical of her because of her gender? We'll find out when Whittaker makes her debut in the Christmas special.