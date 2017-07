Tax chaos, exam cheats and cow detectors: India's interesting week

Nobel Laureate and all round inspirational figure, Malala Yousafzai, has finally joined Twitter . Opening her account with a simple "Hi," Malala gained over 100K followers in the first 30 minutes. She now has close to 750K, including Justin Trudeau, Bill Gates and Emma Watson. Offline, Malala recently celebrated her 20th birthday while in Iraq, meeting with young girls who had been displaced by ISIS.

New tax system: supposedly simple but chaos ensues

Although it has been over two weeks since the new Goods and Service Tax (GST) was first introduced -- rather dramatically during a midnight session of the Indian Parliament, no less -- the majority of the country remains stuck in a chaotic impasse, as people grapple with with the complexities of the new code. Formulated to help streamline the country's tax system, adoption of the GST has so far been erratic. Fortunately, the government has a solution: It will broadcast simple-to-follow instructions in a whooping 23 languages and 176 dialects across India.