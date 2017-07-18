Police in Saudi Arabia detain woman in miniskirt video

(CNN) Police in Saudi Arabia have detained a woman who featured in a social media video wearing a miniskirt and a crop-top as she strolled through a Saudi city, according to a Saudi police statement.

The woman, who has been questioned by Riyadh police, told them that the video was broadcast on her social media account and was attributed to her without her knowledge, according to the statement.

On Sunday, the spokesperson for the Presidency of the Commission for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice -- also known as the religious police -- said the group was monitoring the issue and taking the "necessary steps" to address a viral video depicting a "girl in offensive clothing."

لو كانت اجنبية كان تغزلوا بجمال خصرها وفتنتة عيناها .. بس لانها سعودية يطلبوا محاكمتها ! #مطلوب_محاكمة_مودل_خلود

pic.twitter.com/ttYqynySN2 — فاطمة العيسى (@50BM_) July 16, 2017

Saudi Arabia adheres to a strict interpretation of Islamic law. Women are expected to wear loose-fitting clothing, known as an abaya, and Saudi women are required to cover their hair.

The video showed the woman walking along an empty street in the historic town of Ushayqir, according to the police statement.

