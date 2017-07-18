Radiohead set for Tel Aviv concert amid calls for boycott

Jerusalem (CNN) Radiohead is set to play Wednesday in front of tens of thousands of fans in Israel after rejecting calls from the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions organization to cancel the concert.

The British rock band is scheduled to play Tel Aviv's HaYarkon Park despite attracting criticism from a number of figures in the film and music business.

The row has spread to social media, as well as to Radiohead's own concerts, with fans waving Palestinian flags and urging the band to call off the gig.

But Thom Yorke, the band's lead singer, has said the concert will go ahead, saying music is about "crossing borders, not building them."

So what's the problem? The Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) organization has urged Radiohead to boycott Israel over its conduct in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, which most of the international community regards as illegally occupied Palestinian territory, though Israel disputes this.