Christian man accused of killing daughter who was dating a Muslim

Jerusalem (CNN) An Israeli-Christian man is accused of stabbing his teenage daughter to death because, authorities say, he didn't approve of her relationship with a Muslim man.

Prosecutors say Sami Karra, 58, killed his daughter in their family home in the central Israeli town of Ramle, a day after she graduated from high school.

The daughter, 17-year-old Henriette Karra, was in a relationship with a Muslim man, against the urging of her parents, according to a criminal indictment filed in Israeli district court this week.

In late May, Henriette left the family home after threats and abuse from her parents, the indictment said. She stayed with her boyfriend's mother for part of the time.

Henriette's family tried to bring her back home - using threats against her and her boyfriend's mother to put pressure on her to return, the indictment says.

