His son tried the experimental treatment Charlie Gard's parents want

(CNN) An American father is speaking out about his child's experience with an experimental treatment the parents of Charlie Gard are fighting for their baby to access.

Arthur Estopinan said his son, Arturo, was diagnosed with the same rare disease that Charlie has, mitochondrial DNA depletion syndrome, when he was 1 -- though Arturo's is said to be a less severe variation of the disease. The disease causes muscle weakness and loss of motor skills, which means standing, walking, eating, talking or even breathing is almost impossible.

Arturo was born in 2011. Estopinan was initially told by doctors that his son would die a few months after his diagnosis and that there was no medical treatment for his condition.

Young Arturo Estopinan received an experimental treatment for mitochondiral DNA depletion syndrome.

Estopinan told HLN's Erica Hill on Tuesday that he and his wife, Olga, were determined to do something.

"I started calling all of the doctors I could, from Harvard to Stanford and everyone in between, Ohio, and all of the major pediatric medical centers," Estopinan said. "Eventually, the last one was Dr. Hirano in New York City. I was this close to telling my wife, 'there's nothing we can do.' Thank God, Dr. Hirano said, 'we're doing a clinical protocol, and we believe these medications will help your son.' "

