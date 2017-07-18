London (CNN) Britain's embattled Prime Minister Theresa May has urged senior ministers to come together and keep the details of their meetings private in an effort to halt the leaks emanating from government officials.

May made the plea Tuesday after a week in which British media has been awash with stories quoting unnamed cabinet sources as well as constant speculation over her leadership.

May's position has been under scrutiny ever since she lost her governing majority in last month's disastrous snap election -- an election she called to secure a mandate for negotiations to leave the European Union.

While there has been constant speculation over which members of her cabinet may be jockeying to replace her, the most recent leaks have hinted at infighting between cabinet ministers.

"There is a need to show strength and unity as a country and that starts around the cabinet table," the Prime Minister told ministers.