(CNN) The European Union will limit the number of inflatable boats and motors it sends to Libya in order to prevent human trafficking .

The EU said the restrictions will not prevent exports or sales when they are "meant for legitimate uses by the civilian population, for instance for fishermen, who may need motors for their boats."

Libyan naval officers punctures a dinghy used by illegal migrants at the naval base in Tripoli on May 6.

Many fleeing Libya hope to escape the volatile situation and civil unrest that has rocked the country following the death of its ousted dictator, Moammar Gadhafi.

On the whole, the migrants come from across Africa and the Middle East, some fleeing violence and persecution and others looking for economic refuge.

'These crossings are nothing but fatal' CNN recently witnessed the rescue of 366 migrants and refugees by the private humanitarian agency Migrant Offshore Aid Station. The rescuers pulled people, mostly from African nations, from waters a few miles north of the Libyan city of Sabratha. Read the tale of one desperate day at sea.

Mogherini said the EU would continue to work with Libya to help the country out of its security crisis.

EU foreign ministers also agreed to renew the bloc's mission to assist Libyan authorities with border management, law enforcement and criminal justice, particularly along the country's southern borders.

"Libya has enough resources -- including human resources, economic resources and natural resources -- to find its own way out of this political crisis, which is the essential precondition to work on security issues and also on migration," she said.