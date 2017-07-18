(CNN) France has been declared the new world leader in "soft power" according to a new report published Tuesday.

Soft power, a term first used by the American political scientist Joseph Nye, combines the use of political values, culture, and foreign policy rather than coercion to influence the world stage.

The report says France's rise from fifth to first is explained by Macron's overwhelming election victory as well as the country's "unrivaled" vast diplomatic network, as well how the country is perceived abroad.

French President Emmanuel Macron poses for a selfie with supporters.

"Macron has now been handed the mandate to help lead France through a period of pro-business and pro-EU reforms," wrote the authors of the report.