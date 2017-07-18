Story highlights Troian Bellisario penned an essay for Lenny Letter that details her struggles with mental health

(CNN) A "Pretty Little Liars" star got candid about her history with mental illness in a new essay.

Troian Bellisario has spoken about her past battles with an eating disorder, but in a piece published on Tuesday in Lenny Letter , she opened up about how bad her struggles once were.

"There is a part of my brain that defies logic," she writes in the latest edition of Lenny Letter . "Once, it completely convinced me I should live off 300 calories a day, and at some point, it told me even that was too much. That part of my brain is my disease, and there was a time when it had absolute authority over me."

Bellisario recently released a film called "Feed," that was in part inspired by her battle with and recovery from anorexia.

"It almost killed me, and you can see that even though I have lived in recovery for ten years now, it still finds loads of fun, insidious ways to thwart me to this day," she wrote. "It was a difficult journey finding my way back to health. Through hard introspection, intense medical and mental care, a supportive family, friends, and a patient and loving partner, I survived, which is rare."

