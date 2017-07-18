Breaking News

Ed Sheeran temporarily quits Twitter after 'Game of Thrones' scorn

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 11:07 AM ET, Tue July 18, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Ed Sheeran quits Twitter over mean tweets
Ed Sheeran quits Twitter over mean tweets

    JUST WATCHED

    Ed Sheeran quits Twitter over mean tweets

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(16 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Sheeran was subjected to negative comments over his "Game of Thrones" cameo
  • It appears that he deleted his account at some point on Monday, but it came back online on Tuesday

(CNN)Ed Sheeran temporarily deleted his Twitter account this week, but the singer did not provide an explanation to the public about his decision to remove himself from the social media platform.

The singer's cameo appearance on "Game of Thrones" on Sunday elicited a mix of criticism and praise on social media, prompting fans to speculate that he deleted his account because of the trolling he received over his performance.
It's unclear what time his account was taken down, but fans on Twitter noticed its absence on Monday night. A cached version of his account shows that he last tweeted on Monday, but after this article was published, it appears that @edsheeran is back up and running.
    Sheeran has said before that negative comments directed at him has turned him off to the popular social media platform.
    "I go on it and there's nothing but people saying mean things," Sheeran said. "Twitter's a platform for that."
    Read More
    Related: Lady Gaga supports Ed Sheeran's Twitter exit
    His appearance on Sunday's season premiere irritated some fans, many of whom were not shy about sharing their dismay on Twitter.
    Related: Not everyone is singing praises for Ed Sheeran's 'Game of Thrones' cameo
    The singer's supporters were not happy with his decision to remove himself from Twitter, with one wondering "how people can hate on Ed Sheeran so much to make him delete his twitter."
    Sheeran is also active on Instagram, where he shared a behind-the-scenes selfie from the "Game of Thrones" set on Monday.