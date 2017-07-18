Story highlights Sheeran was subjected to negative comments over his "Game of Thrones" cameo

It appears that he deleted his account at some point on Monday

(CNN) Ed Sheeran deleted his Twitter account this week, but the singer did not provide an explanation to the public about his decision to remove himself from the social media platform.

The singer's cameo appearance on "Game of Thrones" on Sunday elicited a mix of criticism and praise on social media, prompting fans to speculate that he deleted his account because of the trolling he received over his performance.

It's unclear what time his account was taken down, but fans on Twitter noticed its absence on Monday night. A cached version of his account shows that he last tweeted on Monday.

NOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!! ED SHEERAN ERASED HIS ACCOUNT ON TWITTER WHYYYY??????? 😭 — Arisbet (@Duh_Itz_Arisbet) July 18, 2017

Sheeran has said before that negative comments directed at him has turned him off to the popular social media platform.

"I go on it and there's nothing but people saying mean things," Sheeran said. "Twitter's a platform for that."