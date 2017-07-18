Celebrity defector returns to North Korea, stars in propaganda video

Story highlights Defector Jeon Hye-sung has reappeared in North Korea

Seoul (CNN) A North Korean defector known for her appearances on South Korean reality TV has returned to her former country and denounced the "propaganda" she once helped to produce.

In a video released by North Korean government website Uriminzokkiri Saturday, Jeon Hye-sung said she was told to "slander and speak ill" of North Korea during her time in the South.

Jeon defected to South Korea in January 2014, and is believed to have returned to North Korea last month. It's unclear how she made her way back and under what circumstances. In the past, defectors have returned to the country under duress.

Jeon, who went by the name Lim Ji-hyun in South Korea, said she experienced "physical and psychological pain" while in Seoul and is now staying with her parents in Anju, in North Korea's South Pyongan province.

She was a well-known face on South Korean TV shows starring defectors, appearing several times on reality show Moranbong Club , in which North Koreans drink and eat with the hosts and discuss their former country's politics and culture.

North Korean Jeon Hye-sung appears on South Korean TV show Moranbong Club.