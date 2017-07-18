Chinese internet censors crack down on ... Winnie the Pooh

Story highlights Some internet users have pointed to a poignant recent photo as a possible trigger

The country already operates one of the world's most restrictive internet filters

Beijing (CNN) One of the most pressing questions facing millions of Chinese internet users right now seems to be: Have the authorities banished a honey-loving teddy bear from China's cyberspace?

The answer: Yes... to a degree.

For several days, the internet here has been abuzz with a newly discovered online ban on Winnie the Pooh, especially after the Financial Times covered the topic in a front page story Monday.

The newspaper printed a long-circulated picture showing the bear strolling with his tiger friend Tigger next to a photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping walking with his then-US counterpart Barack Obama in 2013.

When the image first appeared online, Chinese netizens began posting photos of Xi in, what they considered, similar poses.

Read More