Second Australian senator forced to resign over dual citizenship violation

(CNN) Two Australian senators have resigned within the space of a week following revelations they violated a law that bans dual nationals from standing for election.

Larissa Waters, who represented Queensland and recently made headlines for becoming the first senator to breastfeed her child in Parliament , issued a tearful apology Tuesday.

"It's with great sadness that I have discovered that I'm a dual citizen and I'll be forced to stand down from my position in the Senate," said Waters who holds both Australian and Canadian citizenship.

Sen. Larissa Waters made history in May when she breastfed her daughter in Parliament.

Australia's constitution bars anyone "who is under any acknowledgment of allegiance obedience or adherence to a foreign power, or is a subject or a citizen or entitled to the rights or privileges of a subject or a citizen of a foreign power" from serving in Parliament.

Waters was prompted to investigate her citizenship status after her fellow Greens party member, Scott Ludlam, announced he was resigning after learning he held dual New Zealand-Australian citizenship. His family left New Zealand when he was 3 years old and moved to Australia before he turned 9.

hey everyone. i'm sorry about this, but it's a thing. i'll really miss it, but there are other ways to make trouble. love and thanks. pic.twitter.com/1QsEgRIEnW — Scott Ludlam (@SenatorLudlam) July 14, 2017

