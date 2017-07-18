(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- Three Republican senators came out against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's repeal-only plan -- the latest failure in the quest to repeal Obamacare. President Donald Trump said his plan is now to "let Obamacare fail," and then Democrats will agree to work with Republicans on a new plan. Here's how many would be uninsured in each possible health care scenario.
-- The eighth person who attended Donald Trump Jr.'s June 2016 meeting with Russians was identified as the senior vice president at the company founded by the Russian oligarch who initiated the meeting, CNN confirmed.
-- After two mistrials, an Ohio prosecutor says he is moving to dismiss the murder indictment against former police officer Ray Tensing, who was charged with the fatal shooting of an unarmed black motorist.
-- An attorney identified the second officer involved in the fatal shooting of a Minneapolis woman. After she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault near her home, she was fatally shot by an officer on Saturday night.
-- Saudi police detained a woman who appeared in a video wearing a miniskirt and crop top while walking around a historic town. Her clothing did not abide by the country's dress code laws, and authorities called it "offensive."
-- Chipotle got hit with illness reports again, this time at its Sterling, Virginia location. The Mexican food chain's stock also took a dive.
-- O.J. Simpson's parole hearing is on Thursday. Here's what the last eight and a half years in prison have been like for him.
-- Singer Ed Sheeran deleted his Twitter account. Then he brought it back. Fans think it might be related to negative comments he got after his "Game of Thrones" cameo.
-- You'll eventually get to feel The Force with a galactic stay at a "Star Wars"-themed hotel. Disney said the Orlando hotel is set to open in 2019.