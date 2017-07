(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- Three Republican senators came out against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's repeal-only plan -- the latest failure in the quest to repeal Obamacare. President Donald Trump said his plan is now to "let Obamacare fail," and then Democrats will agree to work with Republicans on a new plan. Here's how many would be uninsured in each possible health care scenario.

-- The eighth person who attended Donald Trump Jr.'s June 2016 meeting with Russians was identified as the senior vice president at the company founded by the Russian oligarch who initiated the meeting, CNN confirmed.

-- After two mistrials, an Ohio prosecutor says he is moving to dismiss the murder indictment against former police officer Ray Tensing , who was charged with the fatal shooting of an unarmed black motorist.

-- An attorney identified the second officer involved in the fatal shooting of a Minneapolis woman . After she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault near her home, she was fatally shot by an officer on Saturday night.

