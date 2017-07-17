Story highlights Former Balch Springs, Texas, officer faces five charges, including murder

The officer was fired shortly after the April shooting

(CNN) A former Dallas-area police officer was indicted Monday on murder and other charges in a deadly April encounter in which authorities said he fired at a car, killing an unarmed black 15-year-old passenger.

Roy Oliver, 37, formerly of the Balch Springs police department, was indicted by a grand jury on one count of murder in the death of Jordan Edwards and four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public servant in connection with the four other people in the car, Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson said.

Oliver, who is white, "discharged multiple rounds from his patrol rifle as the vehicle drove past him" on April 29, according to an arrest warrant. One bullet struck Jordan as the teenager rode in the car with the group, including two brothers.

The five were driving away from a house party after reportedly hearing shots. Jordan, an honor student and standout athlete at Mesquite High School, near Dallas, died from a fatal gunshot wound to the head, the Dallas County medical examiner's office said.

"I have a personal guarantee to Jordan, his family, this community that we will prosecute this case vigorously," Johnson told reporters. "This to me is the first step to healing this community, and hopefully rebuilding the community."

Roy Oliver