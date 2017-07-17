Story highlights Two girls were found dead in February

Drawing goes with photo, audio recording

(CNN) Just over five months ago, Abigail "Abby" Williams and Liberty "Libby" German were found dead in Delphi, Indiana, after the teenagers went on a hike.

Indiana State Police released a cell phone photo and audio recording of a person they believe to be the suspect.

Police have not had any luck making an arrest. Monday, they released a composite sketch of the suspect and again asked the public's help in identifying the man.

Police circulated this photo of a man who was on the Delphi Historic Trails on February 13.

Police have now released this sketch to help in the search.

Girls went for a hike

Libby, 14, and Abby, 13, were found slain near a hiking trail on February 14. Police say Libby had taken cell phone video of the suspect shortly before they were killed.

