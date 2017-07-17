Tour de France: The history of the La Caravane Du Tour

Story highlights Publicity caravan invented in 1930

47% of fans flock primarily to see the caravan

(CNN) It goes without saying that cycling fans flock to the French roads and mountains in their millions to catch a glimpse of the world's best riders -- some of the toughest athletes on the planet -- compete in the Tour de France.

But there is one other attraction of the race that gets those standing roadside to scream almost as loudly: The publicity caravan -- La Caravane Du Tour.

The brainchild of Tour founder Henri Desgrange, the caravan was designed in an attempt to divert teams away from being run by individual cycling brands and instead be raced by national teams.

Each rider would be equipped with the same bicycle supplied by the organizers. But how would they cover the costs? Step forward Desgrange and his revolutionary caravan.

Backed by many of France's biggest brands, the caravan was a hit -- and its popularity hasn't waned.

