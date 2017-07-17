Wimbledon (CNN) They said he was finished -- that, without a grand slam title for almost five years, his glory days were behind him.

Roger Federer clearly wasn't listening; he's played two grand slam events in 2017 and won them both.

There are few players more self-assured on the ATP Tour, but even Federer hadn't dared dream of this.

"To win it altogether? It's like the dream scenario that you hope happens but you're so cautious that you never really want to go there mentally."

Federer's victory on Sunday handed the Swiss a record eighth Wimbledon singles title, and his 19th major overall.

Photos: Roger Federer wins eighth Wimbledon Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates his eighth singles title at Wimbledon on July 16, 2017. Federer beat Croatia's Marin Cilic, 6-3, 6-1, 6-4. Hide Caption 1 of 14 Photos: Roger Federer wins eighth Wimbledon Federer waves to the crowed after his victory. Hide Caption 2 of 14 Photos: Roger Federer wins eighth Wimbledon Marin Cilic congratulates Federer at the net after their match. Hide Caption 3 of 14 Photos: Roger Federer wins eighth Wimbledon Cilic wipes his face with a towel during his match with Federer. Hide Caption 4 of 14 Photos: Roger Federer wins eighth Wimbledon Federer stretches to play a forehand. Hide Caption 5 of 14 Photos: Roger Federer wins eighth Wimbledon Cilic plays double-handed backhand. Hide Caption 6 of 14 Photos: Roger Federer wins eighth Wimbledon Cilic reacts after hitting the ball into the net. Hide Caption 7 of 14 Photos: Roger Federer wins eighth Wimbledon Cilic receives treatment to his foot during a medical timeout. Hide Caption 8 of 14 Photos: Roger Federer wins eighth Wimbledon An emotional Cilic receives assistance during his loss to Federer. Hide Caption 9 of 14 Photos: Roger Federer wins eighth Wimbledon Cilic tumbles as Federer chases down a return. Hide Caption 10 of 14 Photos: Roger Federer wins eighth Wimbledon Cilic plays a running forehand. Hide Caption 11 of 14 Photos: Roger Federer wins eighth Wimbledon Federer hits a return. Hide Caption 12 of 14 Photos: Roger Federer wins eighth Wimbledon Federer serves at the beginning of the match. Hide Caption 13 of 14 Photos: Roger Federer wins eighth Wimbledon Federer and Cilic entertain a packed Centre Court during the men's final on day 13 of Wimbledon. Hide Caption 14 of 14

He didn't drop a set all tournament at the All England Club this year -- the first man since Bjorn Borg in 1976 to do so -- barely breaking sweat over the last fortnight.

Friend and long-time nemesis Rafa Nadal could have closed the gap between them to just two in Melbourne, but now Federer is poised for magical grand slam number 20.

ATP Tour season win percentages 93.9% - Roger Federer [33 matches] 86.8% - Rafa Nadal [53] 80.0% - Novak Djokovic [40] 75.8% - Jo-Wilfried Songa [33] 74.3% - Milos Raonic [35] 71.4% - Andy Murray [35]

"That would be a joke, if I won three slams this year out of nowhere," said Federer, looking ahead to Flushing Meadows.

"I know if I stay in shape there are chances for me to do well at the US Open, but to win it? Yeah, at some stage I almost feel like I have to be realistic."

"I am not 25 anymore. I'm not sure I can win three slams in one year. Winning two is already pretty crazy and plenty good enough for me."

He won't be pinching himself just yet. Every time the Swiss has won both the Australian Open and Wimbledon in a single season, he has also gone on to lift the US Open trophy (2004, 2006 and 2007).

"I'll definitely try and get myself organized, prepared and ready so that I'll have the best chance to do well at the US Open," said Federer.

Stranger things have happened.