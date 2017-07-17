Story highlights "And I can tell you, we hope John McCain gets better very soon," Trump said

McCain is recovering from surgery to remove a blood clot

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump, after wishing Republican Sen. John McCain a speedy recovery from surgery to remove a blood clot, labeled the 80-year-old Senate veteran "crusty" during a speech in the White House on Monday.

"And I can tell you, we hope John McCain gets better very soon. Because we miss him. He is a crusty voice in Washington," Trump said Monday to a smattering of laughs before pausing and adding, "Plus, we need his vote."

McCain's absence forced Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to delay consideration of the Republican health care plan in the Senate. The bill, which already had two Republican senators standing against it, needs every Republican vote to get through. McConnell tweeted Sunday that the Senate will work on other legislative issues and nominations next week and "will defer consideration of the Better Care Act" while McCain is recovering.

That initial vote could have come as early as Tuesday.

Trump, speaking at a "Made in America" event at the White House, added: "And he'll be back, and he will be back sooner than somebody else would be back. He will be back soon. But we need that vote."

