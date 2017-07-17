3 charts that show why Donald Trump's low approval ratings aren't normal at all

Story highlights President Trump says his approval rating isn't so bad

(CNN) On Sunday, following the release of a Washington Post-ABC News poll that showed just 36% of Americans approve of the job he is doing, President Donald Trump tweeted this: "The ABC/Washington Post Poll, even though almost 40% is not bad at this time, was just about the most inaccurate poll around election time!"

Garbled grammar aside, Trump's essential message is this: My approval rating isn't bad at all!

Except, he's wrong.

To prove that point, I went to Gallup's indispensable presidential job approval center and compared Trump's standing (39% in the most recent Gallup weekly tracking poll) to the previous nine presidents.

Here's the first comparison -- going back to Bill Clinton:

