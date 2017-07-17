Spicer contradicts emails, President on Trump Jr meeting

Story highlights White House spokesman contradicts the President

It was his first appearance at the White House briefing since June 26

Washington (CNN) White House press secretary Sean Spicer contradicted President Donald Trump Monday when he insisted that a meeting Donald Trump Jr. had with a Russian lawyer in the months leading up to the election was about adoption policy.

"The President has made it clear through this tweet. And there was nothing, as far as we know, that would lead anyone to believe that there was anything except for a discussion about adoption and the Magnitsky Act," Spicer said at an off-camera briefing with reporters. "But I would refer you back to counsel on that one."

In his first appearance at the White House briefing since June 26, Spicer repeated the same defense that Trump Jr. originally offered on July 8 when he was asked about the meeting -- that it was a nothing but "short introductory meeting ... about the adoption of Russian children that was active and popular with American families years ago."

However, Trump Jr. later admitted he took the meeting because he was promised compromising information about Hillary Clinton when he publicly released his email exchange with Rob Goldstone, a publicist who helped set up the meeting.

The subject line of the back-and-forth between the two was "Russia - Clinton - private and confidential," and Trump Jr. was promised incriminating information on Hillary Clinton from a "Russian government attorney" that was "part of Russia and its government's support for Mr. Trump," according to the emails.

