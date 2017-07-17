No red carpet for Trump, says London's Khan

London (CNN) London Mayor Sadiq Khan has reiterated his opposition to US President Donald Trump being afforded an elaborate state visit when he comes to the UK next year.

"State visits are different from a normal visit and at a time when the President of the USA has policies that many in our country disagree with, I am not sure it is appropriate for our government to roll out the red carpet," Khan told CNN in an interview Monday.

Last week, the White House confirmed that Trump's state visit to the United Kingdom has been delayed until 2018.

The delay comes amid concern that there will be mass protests against Trump in the British capital.

Trump met with UK Prime Minister Theresa May at the G20 summit in Hamburg and told reporters he would be visiting London.

