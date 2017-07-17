Sen. Ron Johnson unsure if he will support motion to proceed now

Story highlights Sen. Ron Johnson has been supportive of overhauling Medicaid

He said recent comments attributed to Mitch McConnell have changed his mind

(CNN) Sen. Ron Johnson -- who opposed the first version of the GOP health care bill -- told reporters last week that he would at the very least vote "yes" on whether to debate the GOP's newest version of the bill on the floor.

Now, however, it appears the Wisconsin Republican has had a change of heart.

"Last week I was strongly urging colleagues to vote motion to proceed," Johnson told reporters on Capitol Hill Monday evening. "I'm not doing that right now."

Johnson said he became concerned about supporting the leadership's health care bill after reading a report in the Washington Post that cited an anonymous lobbyist saying that Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was telling moderate Republicans that steep cuts to Medicaid would never go into effect. Under the GOP health care bill, the growth rate in Medicaid would change from medical inflation to standard inflation beginning after 2025. The standard inflation rate is less generous than the medical inflation one.

McConnell responded to Johnson's comments Monday night.

