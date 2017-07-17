The White House is trying to kill the daily press briefing

Story highlights The most recent on-camera White House press briefing was on June 29

That's 12 work days that have passed with no on-camera briefings

(CNN) On Thursday, June 29, White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders held an on-camera press briefing. The White House hasn't done one since.

That's more than 2 weeks on the calendar -- and 12 work days. That's bad. Full stop.

Yes, President Donald Trump has been on two foreign trips during that time -- a longer visit to Germany for the G20 and a short skip to France to celebrate Bastille Day last week. And the July 4 holiday.

But still. 12 days. Zero on-camera briefings.

This is not an accident. What the White House is doing is working to kill off the daily press briefing -- a ritual that has long functioned as the best (and often only) way for reporters to get the White House on record and on video about various issues affecting the country and the world.

