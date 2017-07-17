Police: 'Threatening note' left at Dean Heller's Las Vegas office

Story highlights The content of the letter was not revealed to the public

Heller is undecided on the Senate health care bill

Washington (CNN) Las Vegas police discovered a "threatening note" at Republican Sen. Dean Heller's office on Sunday after responding to a burglary alarm at the building where his office is located.

The police department told CNN in a statement that they received a call from an alarm company representative at a little after 9 a.m. reporting the alarm at the building's main entrance had gone off.

The preliminary investigation by police determined that a burglary did not occur to the main building or Heller's office, but the threatening note addressed to Heller was discovered near his office door, authorities told CNN.

Officers took a report for the letter and are investigating the incident, they said.

