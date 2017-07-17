Pence reiterates pledge to move US Embassy to Jerusalem

Story highlights Pence has been a staunch supporter of Israel

Trump signed a waiver in June keeping the embassy in Tel Aviv

Washington (CNN) Vice President Mike Pence on Monday evening forcefully reiterated the Trump administration's promise to eventually move the US Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

"I promise you that the day will come when President Donald Trump moves the American Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem," Pence said. "It is not a question of if; it is only when."

Pence gave the keynote address at the Christians United for Israel summit in Washington. During his speech, Pence cited his longstanding relationship with the group, saying he had spoken before them as a member of Congress and worked with them on legislation he signed as governor against the boycott, divestment and sanction movement, a campaign to put economic pressure on Israel over the treatment of Palestinians.

Before the pro-Israel, Christian audience, Pence received cheers as he listed off the administration's commitments to Israel and garnered sustained applause at the mention of Trump.

"Under President Donald Trump, if the world knows nothing else, then the world will know this: America stands with Israel, now and always," Pence said.

Read More