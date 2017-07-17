Story highlights Kevin McCarthy told CNN, 'I think North Korea sanctions should be added' to sanctions bill

The bill that passed the Senate 98-2 focused on Russia and Iran

(CNN) House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy told CNN Monday he plans to combine a House-passed North Korean sanctions bill to the Senate's Russia sanctions legislation when the chamber takes up the measure.

McCarthy did not say when the House would bring up the sanctions bill, but said he wants to combine the House's North Korean sanctions with new sanctions against Russia and Iran, which the Senate paired together when it passed its sanctions bill 98-2 last month.

"I think North Korea sanctions should be added to it," McCarthy said. "North Korea sanctions came out of here with only one dissenting vote, more so than the other (bill). I think it does a very good narrative for the three that we're doing."

McCarthy first raised the possibility of adding North Korea to the Russia sanctions bill on Friday . But Democrats say the idea of tacking on North Korean sanctions is just the latest Republican stalling tactic on behalf of the White House. Doing so would force the Senate to pass the measure for a third time — and consider North Korea sanctions it has not taken up yet.

The White House objects to a provision in the Senate's sanctions bill that gives Congress veto power over any effort to ease sanctions against Russia.

