(CNN) Former Vice President Joe Biden launched a website on Monday for his first post-vice presidency book, titled "Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose" and scheduled for release on November 14.

Flatiron Books announced it had signed a three-book deal with Biden in April. Two books would be memoirs, and the third would be a book co-authored with Biden's wife, Dr. Jill Biden.

The website, joebidenbook.com, touts the memoir as "not just a recounting by a politician, 'Promise Me, Dad' is a personal story from a father, grandfather, husband, and friend as he confronts the inevitability of devastating personal loss, while trying to balance his duty to his family and his country."

Biden tweeted about the book, the site and the tour: "Excited to share news about #AmericanPromiseTour - a series of conversations I'm hosting around the country http://joebidenbook.com."

Excited to share news about #AmericanPromiseTour - a series of conversations I'm hosting around the country https://t.co/Y7IzxKqXtV pic.twitter.com/lpVu14LZsZ — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 17, 2017

