Joe Biden's first post-vice presidency memoir due in November

By Kate Bennett, CNN's COVER/LINE

Updated 1:43 PM ET, Mon July 17, 2017

  • Flatiron Books announced a three-book deal with Joe Biden in April
  • Two books would be memoirs, the third a book co-authored with Biden's wife, Dr. Jill Biden

(CNN)Former Vice President Joe Biden launched a website on Monday for his first post-vice presidency book, titled "Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose" and scheduled for release on November 14.

Flatiron Books announced it had signed a three-book deal with Biden in April. Two books would be memoirs, and the third would be a book co-authored with Biden's wife, Dr. Jill Biden.
The website, joebidenbook.com, touts the memoir as "not just a recounting by a politician, 'Promise Me, Dad' is a personal story from a father, grandfather, husband, and friend as he confronts the inevitability of devastating personal loss, while trying to balance his duty to his family and his country."
    Biden tweeted about the book, the site and the tour: "Excited to share news about #AmericanPromiseTour - a series of conversations I'm hosting around the country http://joebidenbook.com."
    The memoir chronicles the year 2015, during which Biden's son, Beau, died of brain cancer, and also the year Biden opted not to run in the presidential race, citing family concern and a need to grieve the loss of Beau.
    In December 2016, Biden told CNN's Jake Tapper that he was leaving the door open to consider a run in 2020.
    "Age could be very much an issue, and it may not be," said Biden, 74. "It depends on the state of my health and the health of whoever is running."
    In the months since the election, Biden has also said he believes he could have won the race for the presidency had he decided to throw his hat in the ring.
    "The answer is that I had planned on running for president, and although it would've been a difficult primary, I think I could've won," Biden said in March, during a Q-and-A interview at Colgate University. "I don't know. Maybe not, but I thought I could've won."
    In a statement released by Flatiron Books on Monday, Biden pinned his hopes on the book resonating with other Americans who have faced similar personal struggles.
    "I have always been fortunate to have an incredible support system around me, and I understand how many people in this country go through far worse than I have, with far less support. I hope my own story will strike a chord with other Americans who have walked the same path I have," Biden said.
    He added: "I'm looking forward to talking with people all over the country on this book tour, not only about my experiences but about how much we have in common and what we can do together to continue to build on the great promise of America."
    Biden is expected to kick off his 19-city book tour for "Promise Me, Dad," on November 13 in New York. The book tour will be a series of ticketed events consisting of a conversation with Biden, who will discuss big moments in his political career, according to the release.