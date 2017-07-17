Story highlights It's "Made in America Week" at the White House

Washington (CNN) The White House kicked off "Made in America Week" on Monday and it didn't take long for the administration to come under fire for criticism that products made by President Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump's eponymous brands are made elsewhere.

The first daughter, who serves as a White House adviser, took a formal leave of absence from the brand in January, but kept her ownership stake and moved the assets into a trust. The President transferred his business holdings into a trust run by his sons, and did not sell his stake.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Monday that while President Donald Trump is looking to create an environment to make more products domestically through tax and regulatory reform, he conceded that "Made in America" may not be achievable for all industries.

"There are certain things we may not have the capacity to do here in terms of having a plant or a factory that can do it. The beautiful thing about a capitalistic society is if there's enough of a demand for it, it will happen," Spicer told reporters during a press briefing.

"But some lines, some industries, some products may not have the scalability or the demand here in this country, but like so many other things, if there's enough of a demand then hopefully somebody builds a factory and does it," he added.

