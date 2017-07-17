Who we know is going to Trump's health care dinner

Story highlights Seven senators have confirmed they are attending

The bill has been delayed while John McCain recovers from a surgery

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump will host a dinner at the White House on Monday night with Republican senators for a discussion on the health care bill, which has been delayed while Sen. John McCain recovers this week from a surgery.

So far CNN has confirmed that at least seven GOP senators will be at the dinner:

Lamar Alexander of Tennessee

James Lankford of Oklahoma

John Thune of South Dakota

Roy Blunt of Missouri

Steve Daines of Montana

John Cornyn of Texas

Richard Shelby of Alabama

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said during Monday's press briefing that the President "is going to continue to meet with senators," noting he would have some over Monday night.

