Breaking News

New Day, weekdays 6-9am ET

Trump and Macron's body language speaks volumes, experts say

By Lindsey Ellefson, CNN

Updated 10:27 AM ET, Mon July 17, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Etiquette Experts_00032516
Etiquette Experts_00032516

    JUST WATCHED

    Experts evaluate Trump/Macron handshake

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Experts evaluate Trump/Macron handshake 04:22

(CNN)A 25-second handshake between President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron that eventually included both their wives grabbed plenty of attention Friday.

CNN's "New Day" brought in a body-language expert and an expert on etiquette to break down what happened.
"Keep in mind, when Trump meets a world leader, he's already taking up real estate in their brains. Literally, they have to almost prepare and be ready for him. They never know exactly what's going to come," body language authority Chris Ulrich told anchors Alisyn Camerota and John Berman.
A second-by-second analysis of the Trump-Macron handshake
A second-by-second analysis of the Trump-Macron handshake
"We see that with Macron. He steps into it and he starts grabbing the President's hand and pulling it in, patting him on the back for both dominance and support."
    When Ulrich pointed out that Trump accepted the gesture with such force that he nearly pulled Macron "off his feet," Camerota laughed and replayed the video.
    Read More
    Etiquette expert Jacqueline Whitmore said the handshake was all about dynamics, saying, "They're both in a power play. You can see that there are a lot of hands involved in this handshake."
    Regarding the moment Trump seemingly knocked Macron slightly off-balance, Whitmore said that the he was acting "authoritative."
    "When you watch the video, Trump also puts his hands on Macron's wife's shoulders. When see you someone put their hands on a person's shoulders that close to a person's face, it's a sign of intimacy and you only do that with someone you know extremely well," Whitmore said.
    Ulrich said first lady Melania Trump seemed momentarily left out.
    "That handshake between the three of them -- with Brigitte and President Macron -- leaves Melania Trump on the outside. They're all gripping hands and finally they embrace her toward the end here."
    He said that created a "visual perception" of an "awkward" moment when the first lady was an "outsider."

    Watch New Day weekdays at 6am-9am ET. For the latest on New Day click here