Trump and Macron's body language speaks volumes, experts say

(CNN) A 25-second handshake between President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron that eventually included both their wives grabbed plenty of attention Friday.

CNN's "New Day" brought in a body-language expert and an expert on etiquette to break down what happened.

"Keep in mind, when Trump meets a world leader, he's already taking up real estate in their brains. Literally, they have to almost prepare and be ready for him. They never know exactly what's going to come," body language authority Chris Ulrich told anchors Alisyn Camerota and John Berman.

"We see that with Macron. He steps into it and he starts grabbing the President's hand and pulling it in, patting him on the back for both dominance and support."

When Ulrich pointed out that Trump accepted the gesture with such force that he nearly pulled Macron "off his feet," Camerota laughed and replayed the video.

