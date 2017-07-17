Story highlights Trump promised to "stand up" for American companies Monday

He touted his administration's efforts to bolster US manufacturing

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump struck a protectionist tone on Monday as he promised to fight to protect and grow American manufacturing during a White House event showcasing American-made products.

Surrounded by Gibson guitars, Stetson cowboy hats and other "Made in America" products, Trump promised to "stand up" for American companies and their employees, warning that the US would take retaliatory action against other countries' "unfair trade practices."

"We have countries that charge us 100% tax on a product. And when that product is sold by them to us, we brilliantly charge them nothing," Trump said, with a tinge of sarcasm. "People say, 'Oh that's free trade.' No, that's stupid trade. That's really stupid trade. It's incredible."

Remarking that he was elected on promises of reigniting American manufacturing, the President touted his administration's efforts to bolster US manufacturing and strip away burdensome government regulations and promised he would do more to level the playing field for US companies.

But Trump offered up no new policy or specific action that would advance those goals, signing only a symbolic "Made in America" proclamation and promising still-unrevealed policies that would make US manufacturers "so happy."

